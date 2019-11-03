 

Florida State fires football coach Willie Taggart

    Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, right, disagrees with the referee in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

    Florida State head coach Willie Taggart, center, tries to separate his team from the Miami team at midfield after Miami defeated Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

 
Updated 11/3/2019 3:31 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The school says Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach and that a national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.

The Seminoles are 4-5 this season.

