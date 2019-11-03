Florida State fires football coach Willie Taggart
Updated 11/3/2019 3:31 PM
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.
The school says Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach and that a national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.
The Seminoles are 4-5 this season.
