Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth's Harry Wilson, left, and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford battle for the ball during the English Premiership soccer match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches the English Premiership soccer match against Bournemouth at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

Bournemouth's Diego Rico, left, and Manchester United's Daniel James battle for the ball during the English Premiership soccer match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 2, 2019. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP) Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH, England -- Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, which was sealed by Joshua King's goal shortly before halftime.

The United defense allowed King plenty of time to control Adam Smith's cross with his chest, flick the ball over his head and knock it through David De Gea's legs.

United's defense was slow to react again in the 74th minute, when De Gea dived at full stretch to push Harry Wilson's shot wide.

Defeat in pouring rain on England's south coast ended a recent resurgence for United. It had won its last three games, but has now also failed to win five of its last six league games.

United is three points behind Bournemouth.

King's strike was Bournemouth's first league goal since Sept. 28. The Cherries are looking to recover some of their strong early-season form after a five-game winless run in all competitions.

