Injury-plagued Purdue scores late, beat Nebraska 31-27

-
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) falls to his knees after failing to pick up a first down against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives in for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs in for a game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the final minute of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) leaps in for a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) celebrates a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 31-27.
Associated Press
-
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) runs in for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) runs in for a touchdown in front of Nebraska linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue cornerback Byron Perkins (17) is tripped up by Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to a gain in front of Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) and defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) and linebacker Collin Miller (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) is chased down by Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) celebrates an interception with cornerback Braxton Clark (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks for a receiver as he scrambles against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) is tackled by Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) gets past Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
-
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) celebrates a tackle against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury - the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.
Plummer was 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before needing help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. He rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.
King Doerue rushed 71 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: Martinez returned after missing the last two games following a left knee injury against Northwestern on Oct. 5. The Cornhuskers are trying to get on track down the stretch in the regular season. They need two wins to be eligible for a bowl game.
Purdue: The Boilermakers hope the win will be enough to get them on a roll in the final games. They must win their last three games to be bowl-eligible for the second straight year.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Off next week and will host Wisconsin on Nov. 16.
Purdue: At Northwestern next week for the first of two straight road games.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25