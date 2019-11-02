Northern Indiana manufacturer closing will cost 100 jobs
Updated 11/2/2019 7:24 AM
WARSAW, Ind. -- A manufacturer is shutting down its northern Indiana facilities, which will cost about 100 people their jobs.
Winona PVD Coatings has notified state officials it expected to permanently close both of its Warsaw sites at the end of December. The company applies coatings and chrome plating to automotive wheel rims.
Company officials haven't explained the closure and the Warsaw mayor's office says it was surprised by the decision.
The company announced plans in 2016 for a $10 million expansion to add a fourth production line and 50 jobs to the about 150-person workforce it had at the time.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.