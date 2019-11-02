Indiana GOP aiming to take some mayor offices from Democrats

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Republicans are pressing to snatch control of some Indiana mayoral offices from Democrats and further boost the GOP's political dominance in the state.

The outcome of Tuesday's local elections will also decide whether a new casino can be built in Terre Haute and the fate of several school district construction and security improvement proposals.

Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking to hold off Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt for a second four-year term. Republicans are making a bigger push in Fort Wayne for challenger Tim Smith to deny Democratic Mayor Tom Henry's bid for a fourth term leading the state's second-largest city.

Republicans also are targeting races in Muncie and Kokomo where Democratic mayors aren't seeking reelection and in Elkhart after the GOP mayor decided to step aside.