Iran unveils anti-American murals at former US Embassy

People walk past a satirical drawing of the Great Seal of the United States after new anti-U.S. murals on the walls of former U.S. embassy unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. Associated Press

People walk past a satirical drawing of Statue of Liberty after new anti-U.S. murals on the walls of former U.S. embassy unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. Associated Press

A woman walks past a new anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy portraying the interception of Global Hawk US drone by Iran in Persian Gulf, after an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. Associated Press

Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami attends a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, as he steps on the U.S. flag. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. Associated Press

Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks in a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy as emblem of the embassy is seen above, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. Associated Press

