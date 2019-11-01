 

Jets without CB Trumaine Johnson, C Ryan Kalil vs. Dolphins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New England Patriots' Phillip Dorsett, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New England Patriots' Phillip Dorsett, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/1/2019 4:18 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Ryan Kalil have been ruled out for New York's game at Miami on Sunday because of injuries.

Johnson is dealing with injuries to both of his ankles, while Kalil has neck and elbow ailments.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Nate Hairston will likely start in Johnson's place. Jonotthan Harrison will be at center.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) had been previously ruled out. Wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) also won't play.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is doubtful and likely to miss his third straight game with knee and neck injuries.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are all questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 