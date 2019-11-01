 

AP-NORC poll: Many support inquiry but it's not top priority

  • House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., second from right, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Schiff is joined by, from left, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Oversight and Government Reform Committee acting chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/1/2019 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON -- More Americans approve of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump than disapprove of it.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But there are warning signs for both parties. Many think the inquiry is motivated mainly by politics.

And only about a third say the inquiry should be a top priority for Congress.

The poll comes as the impeachment investigation is entering a new, public phase as the Democratic-led House investigates the Republican president's dealings with Ukraine and whether he abused his office or compromised national security when he tried to pressure the country to dig up dirt on a political rival.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

