Texans-Jaguars Preview Capsule

HOUSTON (5-3) vs JACKSONVILLE (4-4) at Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE - Texans by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 4-4, Jacksonville 5-3

SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 22-13

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Jaguars 13-12, Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK - Texans beat Raiders 27-24; Jaguars beat Jets 29-15

AP PRO32 RANKING - Texans No. 10, Jaguars No. 18

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (10)

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (5), PASS (28)

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (5), PASS (14)

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (17), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Texans have won 14 of past 18 in series. ... Texans making first trip to London; Jaguars playing seventh consecutive year at historic Wembley Stadium. ... Texans QB Deshaun Watson first in NFL history with at least 15 TD passes and five rushing scores in team's first eight games of season. ... Watson 3-0 as starter against Jacksonville. ... RB Carlos Hyde had 90 yards rushing in Week 2 meeting against former team. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins third youngest in NFL history with 8,000 yards receiving. Hopkins' first game against Jacksonville since 2015 without CB Jalen Ramsey. Hopkins has 71 catches for 882 yards and five TDs in 13 games against Jaguars. ... Darren Fells leads all AFC TEs with five TD receptions. ... LB Whitney Mercilus has 10 sacks and five forced fumbles in past eight games against Jacksonville. ... CB Johnathan Joseph has 10 pass breakups in past six games against Jags. ... Nearly 60% of Jacksonville's roster has played at least one game in London, which players and coaches believe gives them travel/preparation advantage. ... Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew leads all rookies with 13 TD passes and 98.8 rating. ... RB Leonard Fournette leads AFC with 791 yards rushing and ranks third in NFL with 1,054 yards from scrimmage. ... WR DJ Chark leads AFC and tied for NFL lead with 6 TD catches. ... WR Chris Conley goes for third straight game with at least 80 yards receiving. ... DE Calais Campbell has 7Â½ sacks in past five games against Houston. ... Campbell (29Â½) and DE Yannick Ngakoue (25Â½) only NFL teammates with at least 25 sacks each since 2017. ... DE Josh Allen leads all AFC rookies with seven sacks. Fantasy Tip: Fells could be sleeper since Jaguars have allowed tight ends to score four touchdowns and catch 2-point conversion in past five weeks.

