Messi and Aguero back in Argentina squad for friendlies

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero looks out during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Associated Press

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Lionel Messi is back in the Argentina team for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay in November, after serving a three-month ban.

Messi and Sergio Aguero were both included in the squad announced by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday for matches against Brazil on Nov. 15 in Saudi Arabia and three days later against Uruguay in Israel.

Messi is available after a three-month ban imposed by South American soccer body CONMEBOL after he made accusations of corruption following the Copa America tournament in Brazil in July.

AgÃ¼ero had not been called up by Scaloni since the continental tournament.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: AgustÃ­n MarchesÃ­n (Porto), Juan Mussi (Udinese), Emiliano MartÃ­nez (Arsenal), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors).

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Renzo Saravia (Porto), NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (Manchester City), GermÃ¡n Pezzella (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico (Ajax), NehuÃ©n PÃ©rez (Famalicao).

Midfielders: Guido RodrÃ­guez (AmÃ©rica de MÃ©xico), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), NicolÃ¡s DomÃ­nguez (VÃ©lez Sarsfield), Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese), Marcos AcuÃ±a (Sporting Lisbon), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).

Strikers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio AgÃ¼ero (Manchester City), NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez (Stuttgart), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Lautaro MartÃ­nez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).