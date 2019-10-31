 

Titans-Panthers Preview Capsule

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Associated Press

  Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. San Francisco won the game, 51-13.

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. San Francisco won the game, 51-13. Associated Press

  Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23.

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. Associated Press

  Tennessee Titans kick holder Brett Kern (6) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on a fake field goal play in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Tennessee Titans kick holder Brett Kern (6) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on a fake field goal play in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

  Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23.

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass to stop the final drive by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-23. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/31/2019 2:03 PM

TENNESSEE (4-4) at CAROLINA (4-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 4Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 4-4; Panthers 4-3

SERIES RECORD - Titans lead 3-2

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Titans 27-10 on Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK - Titans beat Buccaneers 27-23; Panthers lost to 49ers 51-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 17, Panthers No. 15

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (24).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (12), PASS (16).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (10), PASS (21).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (27), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans have played Panthers fewer times than any other NFL team. ... Titans have won six straight vs. NFC teams. Second-year coach Mike Vrabel has yet to lose to NFC team. ... Titans have won consecutive games by combined seven points. ... QB Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 505 yards with five TDs and one interception with 115.3 passer rating in two starts. ... Titans rank No. 4 in NFL in scoring defense allowing 16.9 points per game. ... Titans forced four turnovers last week and tied for second in NFL with plus-7 turnover margin. ... Titans OLB Harold Landry III has career-high five sacks. ... Titans have scored 45 points off turnovers this season. ... Panthers coach Ron Rivera 9-1 vs. AFC South. ... Panthers QB Kyle Allen 4-1 as Carolina's starter. Allen threw first 3 INTs of career vs. 49ers. ... Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey averaging 154 yards from scrimmage per game and has 10 TDs ... Panthers TE Greg Olsen ranks in top 10 among NFL tight ends in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns receiving. ... WR DJ Moore has 256 yards on 22 catches in three home games. ... Panthers OLB Bruce Irvin had two sacks (one for a safety) vs. 49ers. ... Panthers second in NFL in sacks with 30. ... Panthers LB Luke Kuechly has more interceptions (18) than any linebacker since 2002. Fantasy tip: Titans WR Adam Humphries had 80 yards receiving and two TDs in previous game vs. Panthers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

