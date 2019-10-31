OBJ has Mayfield's back, believes Browns close to breakout

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) takes a handoff from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Beckham believes the Browns offense will come around. Until then, he's going to defend Mayfield. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, left, smiles as he talks with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Beckham believes the Browns offense will come around. Until then, he's going to defend Mayfield. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. believes the Browns' offense will come around. Until then, he's defending Baker Mayfield.

On the heels of Cleveland's quarterback storming away from an interview session and expressing his frustration at losing with a Twitter posting, Beckham said he understands what Mayfield is going through better than anyone.

"I always got his back," the star wide receiver said Thursday. "I know what it's like, I've been there."

The Browns (2-5) aren't winning and there's growing pressure around first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and a team not playing up to its talent level or potential. Beckham is confident the offense will begin clicking and he remains confident in Mayfield, who is tied for the league lead with 12 interceptions.

On Wednesday, Mayfield abruptly ended his media session when he took issue with a line of questioning.

Beckham understands Mayfield's frustration and said it's unfair that the second-year QB is being blamed because "he wants to win."

