Michigan St's Bachie declared ineligible after positive test

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten after testing positive for a banned supplement.

The school said Thursday it will appeal. Bachie made the second team on the AP's list of midseason All-Americans. The senior has 36 tackles and 35 assists this season, along with 3 ½ sacks.

The Spartans have an open date this week. They host Illinois on Nov. 9.

Coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement that the situation breaks his heart, and that "no one feels worse than Joe does."

Bachie says he plans to appeal, and he apologized for putting coaches, teammates and fans through this.

___

