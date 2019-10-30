R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case
Posted10/30/2019 7:00 AM
CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly is slated to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, where his lawyers could broach a longshot request for a judge to grant him bond as he awaits his child pornography trial.
Wednesday's status hearing comes nearly a month after a judge in a related federal case in New York refused to approve bond for Kelly, declaring him a flight risk and a risk to potential witnesses.
The 52-year-old has entered not guilty pleas to all charges against him in Chicago and New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.
Kelly is detained in Chicago. Even if the judge agrees to grant him bond, it'd be largely academic. He couldn't be released until the New York federal judge changes her mind.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.