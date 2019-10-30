10 Things to Know for Today

In this July 21, 2019 photo, Ethiopian migrant Eman Idrees shows her shoulder with a wound from torture after being held and abused for eight months in a desert compound known in Arabic as a "hosh," run by an Ethiopian smuggler in Ras al-Ara, Lahj, Yemen. Associated Press

Strong winds send embers flying across Ida Clayton Rd. as the Kincade Fire burns in Calistoga, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews raced to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles. Associated Press

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, waits for an elevator with his staff as he leaves a closed door impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, where a joint committee is interviewing Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, who twice raised concerns over the Trump administration's push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IMPEACHMENT WITNESS SAYS KEY WORD OMITTED FROM TRANSCRIPT

Alexander Vindman, an Army colonel with the National Security Council, tells lawmakers that he was unsuccessful in getting "Burisma" - a reference to the company linked to the Bidens - restored the White House's rough transcript of Trump's call to Ukraine's leader.

2. WHAT HAS AMERICAN OFFICIALS CONCERNED

They're sounding the alarm about efforts by China and Iran - along with Russia - to disrupt the 2020 election.

3. CALIFORNIANS STRUGGLE WITH WINDS, FIRES, BLACKOUTS

The state's largest utility begins its third round of power cuts in a week aimed at preventing its electrical equipment from being fouled by wind-whipped branches or toppling and sparking wildfires.

4. MIGRANTS' TRAVEL THROUGH YEMEN FRAUGHT WITH PERIL

Scores of African migrants en route to Saudi Arabia are raped or otherwise tortured by traffickers who demand more money from the families they left behind, AP finds.

5. MIDEAST PROTESTS POSE CHALLENGE TO IRAN

Protests in Iraq and Lebanon are being fueled by local grievances directed at political elites but also pose a challenge to the Islamic Republic.

6. CLERGY REMEMBER NURSING WOUNDED AT BERLIN WALL

A group of now retired Lutheran sisters who ran a hospital next to the wall say they often witnessed the escapes and helped those who were wounded before it fell 30 years ago.

7. SCHOOLKIDS GET MIXED REPORT CARD

America's eighth graders are falling behind in math and reading, while fourth graders are doing slightly better in reading.

8. WARREN'S FUNDRAISER PLEDGE INCLUDES BIG CAVEAT

The presidential candidate has been cheered by progressives for vowing to swear off big-money fundraisers, but she continues to raise money for the Democratic Party at fundraisers featuring top-dollar donors.

9. 'FRIDAY' ACTOR-COMEDIAN DIES

John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the trilogy, was 77.

10. NATIONALS FORCE DECIDING GAME 7

Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon lead Washington to a 7-2 win over Houston, continuing a pattern where the road team has won every game in the World Series.