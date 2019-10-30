 

Chicago teachers' strike cancels classes for 10th day

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/30/2019 10:28 AM

CHICAGO -- The Chicago teachers strike has cancelled classes for a 10th day in the nation's third-largest school district.

Contract talks resumed Wednesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union met face-to-face Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lightfoot says she sweetened the city's offer during that meeting, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers' pay.

Union leaders said Tuesday night that they expect to get details of those proposals on Wednesday to share with teachers.

If negotiators reach a tentative agreement, union officials said elected delegates could have a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

But neither side seems certain that will happen.

Union leaders say its 25,000 members will have to consider the "risks and rewards" of continuing a strike.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 