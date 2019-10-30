Ford, auto workers union reach tentative contract agreement
Updated 10/30/2019 7:57 PM
DETROIT -- The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.
The union says the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn't give details.
It says the deal has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford's 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.
The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.
The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.