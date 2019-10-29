Study triples population at risk of climate-triggered floods

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2013, file photo, workers build a water barrier with sandbags as floodwater threaten their factory at Amata Nakorn industrial estate in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand. The number of people threatened by climate change-triggered flooding is about three times higher than previously thought, a new study says. But it's not because of more water. It's because the land, especially in Asia and the developing world, is several feet lower than what space-based radar has calculated, according to a study in the journal Nature Communications Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2019, file photo, people hold hands and navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India. The number of people threatened by climate change-triggered flooding is about three times higher than previously thought, a new study says. But it's not because of more water. It's because the land, especially in Asia and the developing world, is several feet lower than what space-based radar has calculated, according to a study in the journal Nature Communications Tuesday, Oct. 29. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A new study says the number of people threatened by climate change-triggered flooding is about three times higher than previously thought. But it's not because of more water.

The study says it is because the land, especially in Asia and the developing world, is several feet lower than what space-based radar has calculated. That radar mistakes rooftops and tree canopies for ground with an average error of about 6.5 feet (2 meters), according to the study.

So instead of 80 million people living in low-lying areas that would flood annually by 2050 as the world warms, this new study finds the population at risk is closer to 300 million people.

The study by the non-profit Climate Central is in Tuesday's journal Nature Communications.