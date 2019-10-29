 

Lyft, Uber will ask California voters to block employee law

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/29/2019 1:24 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Some of the country's largest ride-sharing companies plan to ask California voters to guarantee that their drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.

They are challenging a new state law making it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as independent contractors. Making drivers employees would provide them with protections including a minimum wage and access to workers compensation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A group called Protect App-Based Drivers and Services announced Tuesday that it will push a ballot initiative guaranteeing that drivers remain independent contractors. They would be guaranteed 120% of the minimum wage, 30 cents per mile for expenses and a health care stipend for drivers who work at least 15 hours per week.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have pledged a combined $90 million to support the initiative.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 