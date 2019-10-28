 

Thailand to seek talks with US on trade privileges loss

  • Senior Thai Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano talks to the media after a press conference at the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, in Nonthaburi province. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Thai officials have said that plans by the United States to end preferential trade privileges on a range of imports from Thailand were not unexpected, and would seek talks with Washington on the matter.

    Senior Thai Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano talks to the media after a press conference at the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, in Nonthaburi province. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Thai officials have said that plans by the United States to end preferential trade privileges on a range of imports from Thailand were not unexpected, and would seek talks with Washington on the matter. Associated Press

  • Senior Thai Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano talks to the media during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, in Nonthaburi province. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Thai officials have said that plans by the United States to end preferential trade privileges on a range of imports from Thailand were not unexpected, and would seek talks with Washington on the matter.

    Senior Thai Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano talks to the media during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, in Nonthaburi province. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Thai officials have said that plans by the United States to end preferential trade privileges on a range of imports from Thailand were not unexpected, and would seek talks with Washington on the matter. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/28/2019 7:00 AM

NONTHABURI, Thailand -- Officials say Thailand plans to seek talks with the United States on a decision to end preferential trade privileges on a range of Thai exports including seafood.

Senior Thai Commerce Ministry Keerati Rushchano said Monday that his office has been warning exporters that the U.S. might withdraw the duty-free status for some products.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced Friday it was suspending $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand under the Generalized System of Preferences because of its failure to adequately protect worker rights.

Keerati and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Thailand will try to negotiate the issue before it takes effect in April.

Thailand has faced complaints for years over labor issues, particularly in its fisheries industry.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 