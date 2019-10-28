Justice Dept. appeals order on Mueller grand jury testimony

President Donald Trump walks out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Chicago. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is appealing a judge's order directing the department to produce to the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The department also asked Monday that the judge's order be put on hold until a federal appeals court has an opportunity to weigh in.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday directed the Justice Department to produce by October 30 grand jury testimony referenced in Mueller's report. That information could be of value to House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The department says that once the grand jury material is released to the House Judiciary Committee, there is no guarantee that it will remain secret.