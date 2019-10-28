UK Parliament rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for Dec 12 election, leaving country in grip of Brexit impasse
Updated 10/28/2019 2:00 PM
LONDON -- UK Parliament rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for Dec 12 election, leaving country in grip of Brexit impasse.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.