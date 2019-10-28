Grains lower, livestock mixed
Updated 10/28/2019 9:51 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery fell .80 cent at $5.1520 a bushel; Dec. corn off .20 cent at $3.8540 bushel; Dec. oats lost 5.80 cents at $2.9720 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down1.40 cents at 9.2520 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was up 1.58 cents at $1.1268 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.4538 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .94 cent at .6502 a pound.
