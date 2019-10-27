 

Juventus beats Fiorentina 2-0 to win Women's Super Cup

 
Associated Press
Updated 10/27/2019 10:25 AM

CESENA, Italy -- Juventus Women lifted one of the few trophies missing from the team's collection after beating Fiorentina Women 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup on Sunday.

Cristiana Girelli fired Juventus in front in the 11th minute and substitute Andrea StaskovÃ¡ sealed the result in stoppage time, two minutes after coming off the bench.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Juventus had dominated the match at Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, and Eniola Aluko also hit the post early in the second half.

Juventus won the Italian league and cup double last season, beating Fiorentina in the final in May.

It also won the Serie A title the previous season, in its debut campaign, but was defeated by Fiorentina in the Super Cup.


Women's soccer is growing in Italy and nearly all of the big men's clubs - Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma - have recently developed teams to play in the growing Serie A women's league.

