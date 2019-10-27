Houston DE Watt injures shoulder against Raiders
Updated 10/27/2019 5:22 PM
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a shoulder injured on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 Â½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn't return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.
Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.
