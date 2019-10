One-year commemoration of synagogue shooting to be marked

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Rabbi Chuck Diamond, center, arrives on the street corner outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh to lead a Shabbat morning service, a week after 11 people were killed and six wound when their worship was interrupted by a gunman's bullets. Community service projects, an overseas concert and a virtual remembrance are among multiple ways the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history will be commemorated. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 worshippers and injured seven. Associated Press

Augie Siriano, the long-time custodian at the Tree of Life Synagogue, stands outside the Rodef Shalom Temple, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Pittsburgh where he now works. Siriano was in the Tree of Life synagogue last year, when a gunman entered the building and opened fire, killing 11 and wounding seven. Sunday, Oct. 27, marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the loss. Associated Press

Judah Samet walks around the Tree of Life Synagogue, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Samet, a holocaust survivor, was in the parking lot of the synagogue last year, when a gunman entered the building and opened fire, killing 11 and wounding seven. Sunday, Oct. 27, marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the loss. Associated Press

Flower pots, each with a name of one of the 11 worshippers killed on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman opened fire as worship services began at the Tree of Life Synagogue, line the fence surrounding the synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the synagogue is Sunday, Oct., 27. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world Sunday with community service projects, music and an online remembrance.

The shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The Tree of Life building has remained closed since the massacre. The three congregations now worship at two nearby synagogues. Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building: a rebuilt space for places of worship; memorial, education and social events; and classrooms and exhibitions.

The commemoration's theme is "Remember. Repair. Together." It includes a private Jewish service, studying the portion of the Torah that was to be read when the shooting happened, opportunities to do community service, and a public memorial service.

Several hundred people have registered to volunteer at various community organizations on Sunday. In Germany, the Clarion Quartet, comprised of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians, will perform at a special event in Berlin.

Thousands are expected to participate in Sunday's remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Authorities charged Robert Bowers, 47, a truck driver from Baldwin, Pennsylvania, in the massacre. Investigators say he used an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, and posted criticism of an immigrant aid society on social media before the attack, claiming the Jewish charity "likes to bring invaders that kill our people."

Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.