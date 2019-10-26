Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq

Anti-government protesters take cover while Iraq security forces fire during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Iraqi police fired live shots into the air as well as rubber bullets and dozens of tear gas canisters on Friday to disperse thousands of protesters on the streets of Baghdad, sending young demonstrators running for cover and enveloping a main bridge in the capital with thick white smoke. Associated Press

An injured protestor is rushed to a hospital during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Iraqi police fired live shots into the air as well as rubber bullets and dozens of tear gas canisters on Friday to disperse thousands of protesters on the streets of Baghdad, sending young demonstrators running for cover and enveloping a main bridge in the capital with thick white smoke. Associated Press

Protesters ride an Iraqi Army armored vehicle during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. After a week of violence in the capital and the country's southern provinces, a government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined that security forces had used excessive force. Associated Press

Anti-government protesters try to break into the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. After a week of violence in the capital and the country's southern provinces, a government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined that security forces had used excessive force. Associated Press

BAGHDAD -- The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42 after a senior government official in the country's south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.

The anti-government protests erupted Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.

The southern official says that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to talk to reporters.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.