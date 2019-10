The Latest: Few documents found on truck victims, no IDs

Police secure the area around the industrial estate where 39 lifeless bodies, eight women and 31 men, were discovered Wednesday in a truck, near Grays, southeast England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. China called Friday for joint efforts to counter human smuggling after the discovery in Britain of 39 dead people believed to be Chinese who stowed away in a shipping container. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Associated Press

A police car enters the Port of Tilbury, where a shipping container with 39 people is thought to have entered England, near Grays, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019. A shipping container truck was found Wednesday containing 39 lifeless bodies who are believed to be Chinese, and China called Friday for joint efforts to counter human smuggling. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China's development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. (UK Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

Police leave the home of Joanna and Thomas Maher with an evidence box at Wiltshire close in Warrington, Cheshire, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills speaks to the media during a press conference at Grays Police Station in Essex Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Police leave the home of Joanna and Thomas Maher with an evidence box at Wiltshire close in Warrington, Cheshire, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, after a man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with the 39 bodies found in a lorry in Essex on Wednesday. ( Jason Roberts/PA via AP) Associated Press

In a photo released by the family of Nguyen Dinh Luong shows Nguyen, 20, posing for a selfie in this undated photo. Luong's family fears that he may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. (Family of Nguyen Dinh Luong via AP) Associated Press

Nguyen Dinh Hai holds an ID photo of his younger brother Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, at his home on Oct. 26, 2019, in Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. Luong's family fears that he may be among the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. (Nguyen Dinh Hai via AP Photo) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on the deaths of 39 people in a truck in England (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

UK police in Essex say all of the 39 victims found dead in a truck container in southeastern England are now out of the truck and in a mortuary awaiting autopsies.

But Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore says the victims have not been identified and very few documents were found with the bodies. He met Saturday with the Vietnamese ambassador amid reports on social media that many of the victims were from that southeast Asian country.

Pasmore again appealed to those who might have information on the victims to help with inquiries.

Four people have been arrested so far in the case, one of Britain's deadliest smuggling disasters.

___

9 a.m.

Vietnamese families are mourning lost children and desperately seeking information about the 39 people who died in the back of a sealed truck in southeastern England this week, even as British officials struggle to identify victims whose identities were obscured by the people smugglers who led them to their deaths.

Police in Britain are questioning four people in connection with the tragedy as they grappled with one of the deadliest cases of trafficking ever reported in the country. In an effort to treat the victims with respect and preserve evidence, authorities are slowly transferring the bodies from the truck to a hospital mortuary where the process of identification will take place.

But the task is likely to be difficult. People smugglers normally take the passports of their passengers to obscure their identities, stripping them of their names and giving them new documents when they arrive at their destinations.

Police initially believed the victims were Chinese but later acknowledged that the details were still evolving. Attention shifted to Vietnam after the family of a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman released text messages suggesting she had suffocated in the truck.