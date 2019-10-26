 

Northern Indiana girl, 8, dies of injuries from home fire

 
Updated 10/26/2019 1:38 PM

TOPEKA, Ind. -- An 8-year-old northern Indiana girl has died of injuries she sustained in a fire at her home.

The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home in Topeka around 7:15 p.m. Friday on reports of a fire and a child still inside on the second floor. Deputies attempted to enter the home but could not due to smoke and heat.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

WANE-TV reports firefighters arrived a short time later, found the child and took her to safety. The girl was then transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she died.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire hasn't been determined but it started in an upstairs bedroom.

___

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/

