Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end

Motorline worker Ray Gladney of Florrisant, materials worker Brookes Robinson of Central West End, and Trim Doorline Worker Danielle Harris of Richmond Heights, picket at the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. United Auto Workers around the country will be voting on whether to accept or deny the recent offer made to the union by GM in the coming week. (Troy Stolt/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Wentzville, Mo. "I don't feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can't keep striking. I've got to keep a roof over their head," said Higgins. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

DETROIT -- Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a 40-day strike will end.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local's website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories.

National vote totals will be released later Friday.