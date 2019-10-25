 

After son's death, Craig Morgan finds God's purpose in song

  • FILE - This July 16, 2019 file photo shows Craig Morgan performing at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Three years after country singer Craig Morgan lost his 19-year-old son in a drowning accident, he wrote a song about his grief, pain and his faith, called 'The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.' He performed it on the Grand Ole Opry and sent a recorded version to his friend and fellow Opry member Blake Shelton. Shelton started an impromptu social media campaign to promote the song, which caused a widespread response of fans reaching out to Morgan. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/25/2019 8:59 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three years after country singer Craig Morgan lost his 19-year-old son in a drowning accident, he wrote a song about his grief, pain and his faith, called "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost."

He performed it on the Grand Ole Opry and sent a recorded version to his friend and fellow Opry member Blake Shelton. Shelton started an impromptu social media campaign to promote the song, which caused a widespread response of fans reaching out to Morgan.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Morgan says that nothing has ever affected his heart and soul like the loss of his child, but he felt a push from God to perform this song and give comfort to others.

