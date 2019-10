The Latest: Bolivia's Morales declares himself vote winner

Anti-government demonstrators wearing home-made gas masks protest early presidential election results outside the administrative offices of the Supreme Electoral Court in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. International election monitors expressed concern over Bolivia's presidential election process Tuesday after an oddly delayed official quick count showed President Evo Morales near an outright first-round victory - even as a more formal tally tended to show him heading for a risky runoff. Associated Press

Protesters run away from tear gas fired by the police during an anti-government march against partial presidential election results in La Paz, Bolivia, late Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. International election monitors expressed concern over Bolivia's presidential election process Tuesday after an oddly delayed official quick count showed President Evo Morales near an outright first-round victory - even as a more formal tally tended to show him heading for a risky runoff. Associated Press

Anti-government protesters march against early presidential election results in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. International election monitors expressed concern over Bolivia's presidential election process Tuesday after an oddly delayed official quick count showed President Evo Morales near an outright first-round victory - even as a more formal tally tended to show him heading for a risky runoff. Associated Press

Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales march in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round. Associated Press

Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales march in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round. Associated Press

Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales march in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Bolivian President Evo Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round. Associated Press

Bolivia's opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa talks during a press conference in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Bolivia's President Evo Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round. Associated Press

Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. International election monitors expressed concern over Bolivia's presidential election process Tuesday after an oddly delayed official quick count showed President Morales near an outright first-round victory - even as a more formal tally tended to show him heading for a risky runoff. Associated Press

Protesters who are against the reelection of President Evo Morales gather outside the top electoral court to wait for the final results of last weekend's presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, while a nearly finished vote count had him teetering on the threshold between getting the win or having to go to a runoff. Associated Press

A female supporter of Bolivian President Evo Morales shows her support during a march in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, though a nearly finished vote count suggests it might head to a second round. Associated Press

Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the reelection of President Evo Morales wait for the final results of last weekend's presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, while a nearly finished vote count had him teetering on the threshold between getting the win or having to go to a runoff. Associated Press

Protesters stand amid tear gas fired by police during a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales outside the top electoral court during the wait for final results from last weekend's presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Morales said Wednesday his opponents are trying to stage a coup against him as protests grow over a disputed election he claims he won outright, while a nearly finished vote count had him teetering on the threshold between getting the win or having to go to a runoff. Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- The Latest on Bolivia's elections (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Bolivian President Evo Morales has declared himself the winner of the country's presidential election, saying he received the 10 percentage point lead over his nearest rival needed to win in the first round of voting.

With more than 98 percent of the votes counted from Sunday's election, he said he had the votes needed to avoid a second round runoff against rival, ex-president Carlos Mesa.

In a press conference Thursday, Bolivia's first indigenous president said: "We have won in the first round. With 1.5% (of the votes) left to count, we have won with the rural vote."

Mesa immediately announced that he would form an alliance to "defend the vote" and alleged that Morales has perpetrated "a monumental fraud" to get re-elected to a fourth term.

___

1 a.m.

Bolivian President Evo Morales edged early Thursday to the threshold he needs for an outright victory in his re-election bid after accusing his opponents of trying to stage a coup against him amid protests over the disputed and slow-moving vote count.

While votes remained to be counted, the leftist leader stood at the exact 10 percentage-point margin over his closest rival required to avoid a runoff ballot in December in which he could risk being defeated by a united opposition in his bid for a fourth consecutive term in office.

As the clock ticked into a new day, the official vote count moved him to a 10-point lead, with just under 2% of the votes from Sunday's election still to be counted. He led former President Carlos Mesa 46.76% to 36.76%.

Morales' percentage creeped up Wednesday although the number of votes counted had barely advanced since midafternoon, when authorities said the process had been hampered because of attacks on vote-count centers in three regions.

Mesa warned of fraud and international vote monitors expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results before a sudden spurt in Morales' vote percentage. Opposition backers continued to stage rowdy protests since the vote, while Morales' backers staged a march in the capital to show their support for the president.