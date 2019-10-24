Sheriff: Adams County boy accidentally shot dead by sibling
Updated 10/24/2019 10:28 AM
BERNE, Ind. -- A northeastern Indiana sheriff says an 11-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by a younger sibling.
Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr says the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at a rural address. The victim died before medics could arrive.
The name of the dead boy hasn't been released.
Mawhorr's office says the incident will be referred to prosecutors for further review.
