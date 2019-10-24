Post Malone tops AMA noms, Swift could break MJ's record

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Swift, who has won 23 American Music Awards, is up for five awards this year including artist of the year and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. The fan-voted AMAs will air live on Nov. 24. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, Oct. 24 that Eilish has earned six nominations at the 2019 American Music Awards. The fan-voted AMAs will air live on Nov. 24. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this June 15, 2019 file photo, Post Malone performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards. Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, Oct. 24 that Malone scored seven nominations. The fan-voted AMAs will air live on Nov. 24. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Post Malone is the top contender at the 2019 American Music Awards, where Taylor Swift has a chance to moonwalk past Michael Jackson's record for most wins at the show.

Dick clark productions announced Thursday that Malone scored seven nominations, while newcomer Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande each earned six nominations. Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is up for five awards and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies.

The 2019 AMAs will air live on Nov. 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift, Malone and Grande, along with Drake and Halsey, are nominated for the top prize: artist of the year.

Lil Nas X, who set a record for most weeks at No. 1 with "Old Town Road," earned five nominations.