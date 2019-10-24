 

Buttigieg calls Facebook's political ad policy a 'mistake'

  • Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens to a question during a round table discussion at a campaign stop, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashua, N.H.

  • Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media following a panel discussion at a campaign stop, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashua, N.H.

  • Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashua, N.H.

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors.

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, hands a folder to Facebook vice president for U.S. public policy, Kevin Martin, left, at the end of a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/24/2019 12:31 PM

NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says Facebook's policy to not filter out phony political ads is "a mistake" and he says breaking up big tech companies should be "on the table."

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, made the comments to reporters after a campaign stop in New Hampshire. Days before, his campaign confirmed hiring staff recommended by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Zuckerberg has come under criticism from other Democratic candidates, especially Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren , for Facebook's hands-off policy regarding campaign ads, and they've called for the company's breakup.

Buttigieg says that should be considered but shouldn't "be declared in advance by a politician."

