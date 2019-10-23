Women soccer players to go on strike in Spain
Posted10/23/2019 7:00 AM
MADRID -- Women soccer players in Spain plan to go on strike after failing to reach a deal with clubs over working hours and minimum wages.
About 200 players met in Madrid late Tuesday and voted in favor of the strike, which is expected to begin in November after legal requirements are met.
More than 90% of voting players favored the strike.
The players' and clubs' associations have been in negotiations for a collective agreement over the last year.
They disagree over issues including the clubs' decision to limit working hours to 20 per week. Players want at least 30 hours to be guaranteed.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.