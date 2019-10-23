Falcons' Matt Ryan misses practice, hopeful he will play

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts as medical personel attend to him after injury against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says quarterback Matt Ryan is hopeful he'll return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle.

As expected, Ryan did not practice Wednesday. He also may sit out Thursday's practice. Quinn says the team "will have a better sense" of the quarterback's status for Sunday's game on Friday.

The 34-year-old Ryan limped off the field in last week's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald.

Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.

Veteran Matt Schaub would make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore if Ryan can't play.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has missed two games with a toe injury, worked with a trainer on a side field and could join practice on Thursday.

