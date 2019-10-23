 

Boeing costs for 737 Max jump, profit falls short in 3Q

  • FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo flags fly outside the main building of The Boeing Company's Oklahoma City facility in Oklahoma City. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo flags fly outside the main building of The Boeing Company's Oklahoma City facility in Oklahoma City. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo a worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

    FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo a worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference before a delivery ceremony for a new Boeing 747-8 freighter to Qatar Airways in Everett, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that McAllister is out as chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He's being replaced Stanley Deal, who has been leading the company's services division.

    FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference before a delivery ceremony for a new Boeing 747-8 freighter to Qatar Airways in Everett, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that McAllister is out as chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He's being replaced Stanley Deal, who has been leading the company's services division. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/23/2019 7:06 AM

CHICAGO -- Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by $900 million.

The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the $2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations $19.34 billion.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 