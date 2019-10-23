Boeing costs for 737 Max jump, profit falls short in 3Q

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo Boeing's Kevin McAllister listens during a news conference before a delivery ceremony for a new Boeing 747-8 freighter to Qatar Airways in Everett, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that McAllister is out as chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He's being replaced Stanley Deal, who has been leading the company's services division. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo a worker walks past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for Oman Air at Boeing's assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo flags fly outside the main building of The Boeing Company's Oklahoma City facility in Oklahoma City. Boeing Co. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Boeing is reporting a big profit shortfall for the third quarter after costs related to the troubled 737 Max rose by $900 million.

The Chicago company said Wednesday that it expects regulatory review to begin in the fourth quarter. A few weeks ago, Boeing Co. predicted the plane would be flying around that time.

Net income was $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. Per-share earnings were $1.45 when nonrecurring items are removed, far short of the $2.04 Wall Street was looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.98 billion, topping forecasts analyst expectations $19.34 billion.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA