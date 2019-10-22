NFL cracks down on internal dissent over officiating
Posted10/22/2019 7:00 AM
The NFL threw yellow flags on Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Lions safety Tracy Walker, fining each $12,500 for criticizing officials.
Matthews was disciplined for a tweet he posted after the Lions lost to his former team, the Packers, whom the NFL acknowledged benefited from an %href_on(file:
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.