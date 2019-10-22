West Virginia opens 2020 football season vs. Florida St.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia will open the 2020 football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Florida State and have three home games in September.

The Big 12 released the Mountaineers' schedule Tuesday.

West Virginia will play the Seminoles on Sept. 5 in Atlanta.

The Mountaineers also have home nonconference games against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 and against Maryland on Sept. 19.

West Virginia has Big 12 games at home against Kansas State on Sept. 26, TCU on Oct. 10, Kansas on Oct. 24, Oklahoma on Nov. 7 and Baylor on Nov. 21.

Road conference games are Texas Tech on Oct. 3, Texas on Oct. 17, Oklahoma State on Nov. 14 and Iowa State on Nov. 28.