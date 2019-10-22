Raptors' Ujiri won't be charged for shoving deputy

SAN FRANCISCO -- California prosecutors say they won't charge Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff's deputy after the NBA championship game last June.

The Alameda County district attorney's office announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

The DA's office says it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled "outside of the courtroom."

Ujiri attorney Robert Belas says his client is gratified.

The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he didn't have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way.

Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.