River reaches Copa Libertadores final despite loss at Boca

Julio Buffarini of Boca Juniors challenges Nicolas De La Cruz of River Plate, right, during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Associated Press

Marcelo Gallardo coach of River Plate celebrates at the end of a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. River lost the match 0-1 but won 2-1 on aggregate and qualified to the final. Associated Press

Javier Pinola of River Plate heads the ball during a Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Associated Press

Fans of Boca Juniors cheer amid confetti during the Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg soccer match against River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentinian powerhouse River Plate will defend its Copa Libertadores title after eliminating archrivals Boca Juniors in the semifinals.

River Plate lost to Boca 1-0 on Tuesday at La Bombonera stadium, but advanced thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg at the Monumental de Nunez earlier in October.

Venezuelan Jan Hurtado scored the only goal of the match at 80 minutes after a free kick from the right wing. It was one of the few opportunities Boca had in the entire match.

River seeks its fifth South American crown in the single-match final in Santiago on Nov. 23.

Street protests against transportation rises have rocked the Chilean capital, but South America's soccer body CONMEBOL said it does not have an alternate plan for the Copa Libertadores decider.

River's opponent will be known on Wednesday, when Brazil's Flamengo hosts Gremio at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The first leg between the two Brazilian sides ended 1-1.

The result is another setback for Boca against its archrivals. River also won last year's final against them in Madrid.

River won four international playoffs against its rival since coach Marcelo Gallardo took the job in 2014.

Gallardo won Copa Libertadores titles with River as a player in 1996 and as coach in 2015 and 2018.

The match at La Bombonera was delayed for 15 minutes because of paper thrown by Boca fans onto the pitch.

