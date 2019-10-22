Grains mixed, livestock mixed
Updated 10/22/2019 10:06 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was off .20 cent at $5.2620 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.60 cents at $3.8760 bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.20 cents at $3.9440 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4 cents at 9.3720 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Oct. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.1058 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.4375 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .25 cent at .6680 a pound.
