Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) gets away from New York Jets' C.J. Mosley (57) and Leonard Williams (92) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) celebrates with teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and Stephon Gilmore (24) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots' Phillip Dorsett, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) recovers the ball fumbled by New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, after Darnold was sacked during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center left, watches his team play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Phillip Dorsett (13) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson (27) and New York Jets' Sam Darnold (14) fights for control of the ball in the end zone after it was snapped over the head of Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots scored a safety on the play. Associated Press

New England Patriots' Terrence Brooks (25) intercepts a pass to New York Jets' Demaryius Thomas (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to Benjamin Watson (84) after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England's blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.

They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.

And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.

Darnold was the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis.

He was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL