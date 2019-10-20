Andy Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery
ANTWERP, Belgium -- Andy Murray has won his first ATP tour final since having hip surgery in January for an injury that left him contemplating retirement at one point.
Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday.
It was Murray's first ATP tour final since March 2017.
The 34-year-old Wawrinka was looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open.
