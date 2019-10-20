ESPN's 'GameDay' will feature 2 FCS powerhouses from Dakotas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- ESPN's popular Saturday morning college football show is coming to South Dakota for the FCS rivalry game between defending national champion North Dakota State and perennial challenger South Dakota State.

The Argus Leader reports that "College GameDay" host Reece Davis posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon that the show will broadcast from Bookings this Saturday before the top-ranked Bison play the No. 3 Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykehouse Stadium.

The show began travelling to campus sites in 1993 and usually broadcasts from a major FBS game. However, it has set up twice in downtown Fargo, North Dakota, for Bison home games in 2013 and 2014.

The 7-0 Bison have won seven of the last eight national titles. The Jackrabbits are 6-1 after losing their season opener to unbeaten FBS team Minnesota.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com