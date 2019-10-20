Cowboys run over Eagles, take 1st in NFC East with 37-10 win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) strips the ball away from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones, left, holds and Jason Witten (82) blocks as kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 63 yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher (2), Dak Prescott (4) and Ced Wilson (11) celebrate a 63 yard field goal kicked by Maher in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) blocks for running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ezekiel Elliott ran over safety Malcolm Jenkins on his way to 111 yards and a touchdown, Dak Prescott threw an easy scoring pass on a great fake to his star running back before a TD run and the Cowboys rolled to a 37-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (4-3) won with the NFC East lead on the line while ending a three-game losing streak that followed their 3-0 start and clouded high expectations for the defending division champs.

Carson Wentz threw an interception and had two of Philadelphia's three lost fumbles. The Eagles (3-4) dropped their second straight game after a two-game winning streak that looked like it might get their season going.

Brett Maher finished the highest-scoring half against Doug Pederson since he became coach of the Eagles in 2016, kicking a 63-yarder on the final play before halftime for a 27-7 lead.

Maher, the only kicker in NFL history with multiple field goals of at least 62 yards, now has three after kicking a 62-yarder last week against the New York Jets. His other from 62 was against the Eagles last season, his first in the league.

Prescott's 8-yard scoring run was the 21st of his career, breaking Roger Staubach's record of 20 rushing TDs by a quarterback.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL