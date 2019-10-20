 

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

  • This image released by Disney shows Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in a scene from "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Disney via AP)

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film, "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

  • This image released by Disney shows Elle Fanning as Aurora in a scene from "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Jaap Buitendijk/Disney via AP)

  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

  • This image released by Disney shows, from left, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, Elle Fanning as Aurora, Robert Lindsay as King John and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith in a scene from the film, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Jaap Buitendijk/Disney via AP)

By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/20/2019 10:34 AM

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Co.'s "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" has knocked "Joker" out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the film starring Angelina Jolie grossed $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theaters. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Warner Bros.' "Joker" landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically.

Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures' "Zombieland: Double Tap" with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original.

And in limited release, Taika Waititi's Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" opened in five theaters with a strong $350,000.

