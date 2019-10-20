'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

This image released by Disney shows, from left, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, Elle Fanning as Aurora, Robert Lindsay as King John and Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith in a scene from the film, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Jaap Buitendijk/Disney via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Disney shows Elle Fanning as Aurora in a scene from "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Jaap Buitendijk/Disney via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film, "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Associated Press

This image released by Disney shows Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in a scene from "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Disney via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Co.'s "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" has knocked "Joker" out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the film starring Angelina Jolie grossed $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theaters. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014.

Warner Bros.' "Joker" landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically.

Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures' "Zombieland: Double Tap" with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original.

And in limited release, Taika Waititi's Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" opened in five theaters with a strong $350,000.