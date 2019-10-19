Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner rolls during ride after OU score

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner makes a run following a Sooner touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Associated Press

An Oklahoma cheerleader yells while he helps teammates and members of the RUF/NEKS lift the Sooner Schooner after it tipped during a touchdown celebration during an NCAA college football game between Oklahoma and West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Officials inspect the field after the Sooner Schooner flipped over during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Oklahoma and West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner flipped over during a touchdown celebration on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner flipped over during a touchdown celebration on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner is carried off the field after it tipped over during a celebratory run following a Sooner touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. -- University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school's "Sooner Schooner" or the horses that pull it when the covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.

The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups makes a circle on the field after Oklahoma scores and was celebrating after an OU second-quarter touchdown on Saturday when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.

The OU athletic department said in a statement that the three people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and the horse handlers who said the horses appear uninjured as well.