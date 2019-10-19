Toronto advances, ends Wayne Rooney's MLS career

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney walks off the pitch for the last time in his MLS career, an Eastern Conference first-round playoff soccer match against Toronto FC in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Jonathan Osorio scored twice, Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon added two more in a four-goal extra-time outburst and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 5-1 on Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs to end Wayne Rooney's MLS career.

The 33-year-old Rooney is returning to England to join Derby County.

Toronto advanced to play at New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Lucas Rodriguez tied it for D.C. United in the 93rd minute. Toronto then scored in the 93rd, 95th, 103rd and 105th minutes.

Laryea beat Bill Hamid from close range three minutes into extra time after Michael Bradley stole the ball and fed DeLeon. Two minutes later, Drew Moor headed Alejandro Pozuelo's corner into the goal front and Osorio banged it in. Osorio hammered a volley from just inside the penalty box, and DeLeon, a former D.C. United player, made it 5-1 with a swerving shot from distance.

Marky Delgado opened the scoring for Toronto in the 32nd.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, REVOLUTION 0

ATLANTA -- Franco Escobar scored in the 69th minute and defending champion Atlanta United made it hold up against New England.

Atlanta advanced to play the winner of Sunday's game between Philadelphia and the New York Red Bulls.

Escobar took a short pass from Ezequiel Barco at the right side of the box and carried a shot over diving keeper Matt Turner.

SOUNDERS 4, FC DALLAS 3

SEATTLE -- Jordan Morris scored in the 113th minute to complete a hat trick in Seattle's extra-time victory over FC Dallas.

The Sounders advanced to host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Raul Ruidiaz, who had scored Seattle's opening goal, took a shot from 8 yards in front that was blocked. The ball deflected into the air, and came down toward Morris, who was positioned at the top left corner of the 6-yard box. Morris' header bounced off the turf and into the left side of the net.

Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges and Bryan Acosta scored for Dallas.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, TIMBERS 1

SANDY, Utah -- Jefferson Savarino scored in the 87th minute and Real Salt Lake beat Portland.

Joao Plata's cross along the top of the box was deflected by Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma but slipped through to Savarino who settled it at the top of the box and punched it home .

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a header to finish Corey Baird's diagonal cross. Dairon Asprilla tied it at 1 for the Timbers in the 47th minute, heading SebastiÃ¡n Blanco's corner into the right corner.